Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis: Questionable vs. Saints
Ioannidis (hand) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints.
Ioannidis was limited in practice all week with the lingering hand injury, but his being listed as questionable is an encouraging sign for the defensive end after he underwent surgery in late October. He'll could be included in the line rotation if he suits up in Week 11.
