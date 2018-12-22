Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis: Ready for Saturday
Ioannidis (shin) is active for Saturday's game at Tennessee.
Ioannidis was listed as questionable as he battles the lingering shin injury, but is good to go against the Titans. The 24-year-old played only 24 defensive snaps last week against the Jaguars and it remains to be seen whether he's still on a limited snap count.
