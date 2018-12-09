Ioannidis (shin) is active for Sunday's game versus the Giants, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Ioannidis missed last week's game but is healthy again for an important divisional matchup. The third-year pro has 7.5 sacks this year, and he'll have a good opportunity to tack on to that total against Eli Manning, who he recorded 2.5 sacks against in Week 8.

More News
Our Latest Stories