Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis: Records 2.5 sacks Sunday
Ioannidis logged five total tackles and 2.5 sacks during Sunday's 20-13 win over the Giants.
Ioannidis exploited a flimsy Giants' O-line to the fullest in Week 8, bringing his seasonal sack total to 5.5. The 24-year-old defensive tackle has now racked up more sacks in 2018 than during his previous two seasons, and will look to continue showing well in Week 9 against a Falcons defense that has allowed Matt Ryan to take 20 sacks on the season.
