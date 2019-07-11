Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis: Returns healthy
Ioannidis worked with the first-team defense at OTAs, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.
The 25-year-old appears to have made a full recovery from the hamstring injury that cost him Week 17 last season. He finished the year with 7.5 sacks on just 439 defensive snaps, joining Jonathan Allen (eight sacks) and Daron Payne (five sacks) to give Washington an impressive young trio on the line. Ioannidis is locked in as a crucial part of the team's defense after signing a three-year, $21.75 million extension in April.
