Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis: Returns to sack column
Ioannidis had six tackles (three solo) and a sack in Thursday's 19-9 loss to the Vikings.
Ioannidis played 53 defensive snaps and sacked Kirk Cousins on first down during the second quarter to help hold Minnesota to a field goal. The 24-year-old has 40 tackles (24 solo) and 3.5 sacks through eight games this season.
More News
-
Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis: Leads team in tackles•
-
Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis: Solid pressure against Pats•
-
Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis: Sack on Monday•
-
Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis: Returns healthy•
-
Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis: Inks three-year extension•
-
Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis: Breaks out for 7.5 sacks•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 8 plus offers...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Fantasy Football picks, optimal rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...