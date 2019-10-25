Ioannidis had six tackles (three solo) and a sack in Thursday's 19-9 loss to the Vikings.

Ioannidis played 53 defensive snaps and sacked Kirk Cousins on first down during the second quarter to help hold Minnesota to a field goal. The 24-year-old has 40 tackles (24 solo) and 3.5 sacks through eight games this season.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories