Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis: Sack on Monday
Ioannidis recorded four tackles (three solo) and a sack across 55 defensive snaps in Monday's loss to the Bears.
Ioannidis logged his first sack of the season, taking down Mitch Triubisky down halfway through the first quarter. He now has 13 career sacks over his four-year career. He'll shift his focus to apply pressure to rookie Daniel Jones this Sunday.
