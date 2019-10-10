Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis: Solid pressure against Pats
Ioannidis posted five tackles (three solo), 0.5 sacks and three QB hits in Sunday's 33-7 loss to the Patriots.
It's a down year for Ioannidis' pass-rush department, as he has just 1.5 sacks through five games after posting 7.5 in 14 contests last year. He has a good opportunity to get back on track in Week 6 against the Dolphins, as Josh Rosen has been sacked 10 times in the last three games.
More News
-
Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis: Sack on Monday•
-
Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis: Returns healthy•
-
Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis: Inks three-year extension•
-
Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis: Breaks out for 7.5 sacks•
-
Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis: Won't play Sunday•
-
Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis: Officially considered questionable•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 6 Preview: Matchups, DFS, more
Heath Cummings goes through each position, identifying matchups that matter, his favorite DFS...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Worth the hype
Kyler Murray started to show his upside last week, but he's ready to take his game to a whole...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Some of the biggest names at wide receiver have struggled mightily of late. Is it time to consider...