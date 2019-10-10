Ioannidis posted five tackles (three solo), 0.5 sacks and three QB hits in Sunday's 33-7 loss to the Patriots.

It's a down year for Ioannidis' pass-rush department, as he has just 1.5 sacks through five games after posting 7.5 in 14 contests last year. He has a good opportunity to get back on track in Week 6 against the Dolphins, as Josh Rosen has been sacked 10 times in the last three games.