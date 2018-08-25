Ioannidis (knee, ankle) didn't play in Friday's preseason loss to the Broncos.

Looking to build on last year's unexpected 4.5-sack showing, Ioannidis is listed atop the depth chart at defensive end. He hasn't played since suffering a knee injury in the preseason opener, allowing Ziggy Hood to join the starting lineup. Washington's defensive scheme hasn't been conducive to IDP production from defensive linemen the past few years.

