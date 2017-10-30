According to head coach Jay Gruden, Ioannidis fractured his hand in Sunday's game against the Cowboys, but it is unsure if he will miss any time or if he will be able to play with a cast, Josh Keim of ESPN reports.

The obvious hope is that Ioannidis will be able to play with a cast, as he provides the Redskins with depth on the interior defensive line. More will be known about his status in the coming days.