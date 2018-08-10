Ioannidis sustained a knee injury in Thursday's game against the Patriots.

Ionnadis will receive an MRI on Friday to determine the severity of the injury. Losing the young defensive end for an extended period of time would be a blow to the Redskins front seven, so there will be hope that the injury is just a tweak. Look for Anthony Lanier to see increased reps with the first team as long as Ioannidis is sidelined.

