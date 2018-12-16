Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis: Suiting up Sunday
Ioannidis (shin) is active for Sunday's game versus the Jaguars.
Ioannidis sported a questionable tag over the weekend but will be able to tough it out again. He was in the same situation in Week 14 and logged just three defensive snaps against the Giants, so fantasy owners looking to deploy the skilled pass rusher should beware of a potential cap to his snap count.
