Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis: Tacks on another sack
Ioannidis recorded four solo tackles and a sack in Sunday's 24-9 loss to the Bills.
Ioannidis now has two sacks over his last two contests and 4.5 through the first nine games. The fourth-year pro will head into the Week 10 bye with the team-lead in the category, and he'll look to add to his total Nov. 17 against the Jets.
