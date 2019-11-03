Ioannidis recorded four solo tackles and a sack in Sunday's 24-9 loss to the Bills.

Ioannidis now has two sacks over his last two contests and 4.5 through the first nine games. The fourth-year pro will head into the Week 10 bye with the team-lead in the category, and he'll look to add to his total Nov. 17 against the Jets.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories