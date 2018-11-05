Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis: Tallies sack in loss
Ioannidis recorded seven tackles (six solo), including a sack, in Sunday's loss to Atlanta.
Ioannidis' seven tackles were a new season-high for him, and his sack gives him 6.5 on the year. He's been a consistently solid performer along the defensive line and is worth consideration in IDP formats. Looking ahead, he and the Redskins will host the Buccaneers in Week 10.
