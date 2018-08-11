Ioannidis (knee) is expected to miss some time in the near future, but remains on track for the season opener, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Ioannidis hurt his knee during Thursday's preseason opener, but the issue does not seem to be serious. He projects as the team's starting defensive end, so expect them to err on the side of caution in order to ensure his health for the start of the season. Anthony Lanier figures to fill in for him for the foreseeable future at practice.