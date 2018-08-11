Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis: To miss some time
Ioannidis (knee) is expected to miss some time in the near future, but remains on track for the season opener, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Ioannidis hurt his knee during Thursday's preseason opener, but the issue does not seem to be serious. He projects as the team's starting defensive end, so expect them to err on the side of caution in order to ensure his health for the start of the season. Anthony Lanier figures to fill in for him for the foreseeable future at practice.
More News
-
Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis: Suffers knee injury in preseason opener•
-
Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis: Practicing through injury•
-
Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis: Taking part in practice•
-
Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis: Injures knee Sunday•
-
Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis: Hurts ankle Thursday•
-
Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis: Gearing up Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WR position preview
Catch up with everything from our wide receiver preview in one convenient place. It's everything...
-
Preseason reactions from Week 1
Dave Richard breaks down what he saw in Week 1 of the preseason, and what you need to know...
-
RB breakdown for all 32
Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...
-
Rookie RB rankings
Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...
-
Reaction: Guice injury leaves WAS thin
With Derrius Guice out for the season, will anyone step up in Washington's backfield? Dave...
-
Projecting Washington without Guice
The Washington Redskins lost Derrius Guice for the season to a knee injury, what does that...