Ioannidis (hand) will not play in Sunday's game against the Vikings, Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official website reports.

Ioannidis recently underwent hand surgery and was expected to miss at least one week. His absence in Week 10 will mark his second game missed. The 23-year-old's next chance to return will now be in Week 11.

