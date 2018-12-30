Ioannidis (hamstring) is Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Ioannidis suffered the hamstring Week 16 against the Titans and will miss his second game of the season. The 24-year-old was questionable despite not practicing all week, so him not being available isn't overly surprising. Stacy McGee and Caleb Brantley should see increased snaps at defensive end in his absence.