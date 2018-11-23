Ioannidis will not return to Thursday's game against the Cowboys, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Ioannidis will not return to Thursday's divisional tilt after suffering a lower leg injury in the second quarter. The severity of Ioannidis' injury remains undisclosed, so his participation will be worth monitoring when the Redskins return to practice next week. If the third-year pro remains sidelined for any amount of time, expect Stacy McGee to see an increased defensive workload.