Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis: Won't return Week 12
Ioannidis will not return to Thursday's game against the Cowboys, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
Ioannidis will not return to Thursday's divisional tilt after suffering a lower leg injury in the second quarter. The severity of Ioannidis' injury remains undisclosed, so his participation will be worth monitoring when the Redskins return to practice next week. If the third-year pro remains sidelined for any amount of time, expect Stacy McGee to see an increased defensive workload.
More News
-
Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis: Questionable to return Thursday•
-
Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis: Another sack Sunday•
-
Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis: Tallies sack in loss•
-
Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis: Records 2.5 sacks Sunday•
-
Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis: Another sack Sunday•
-
Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis: Practicing Tuesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
You drafted Aaron Rodgers thinking you would never have to sit him, but you might need to consider...
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
It took them a little while to get going, but Josh Gordon and Doug Baldwin should keep rolling...