Redskins' Maurice Harris: Active in Week 15
Harris (concussion) is active for Sunday's Week 15 tilt against the Cardinals.
The 25-year-old wideout apparently cleared the concussion protocol just in time to avoid having to miss a second consecutive contest. The fact that Harris is in uniform still guarantees him no better than a No. 4 slot in the wide receiver pecking order behind Josh Doctson, Jamison Crowder and Ryan Grant (ankle), so his fantasy utility is essentially limited to the deepest of formats and as a DFS punt play.
More News
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Still in concussion protocol•
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Ruled out for Sunday's contest•
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Ruled out for remainder of game•
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Two receptions in win•
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.