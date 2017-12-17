Harris (concussion) is active for Sunday's Week 15 tilt against the Cardinals.

The 25-year-old wideout apparently cleared the concussion protocol just in time to avoid having to miss a second consecutive contest. The fact that Harris is in uniform still guarantees him no better than a No. 4 slot in the wide receiver pecking order behind Josh Doctson, Jamison Crowder and Ryan Grant (ankle), so his fantasy utility is essentially limited to the deepest of formats and as a DFS punt play.