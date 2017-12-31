Redskins' Maurice Harris: Active Week 17
Harris (back) is active for Sunday's tilt against the Giants.
Harris missed last week's game against Denver due to his back injury but was able to practice throughout the week, albeit in limited fashion. He'll likely see his typical role as a backup receiver and kick returner.
