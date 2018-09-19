Harris (concussion) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Bothered by concussion symptoms for nearly a month, Harris has finally made it back to full practice participation, setting himself up for a season debut Sunday against the Packers. He'll likely serve as Washington's No. 4 wide receiver, with potential to slide up to No. 3 if Paul Richardson (shoulder, knee) is limited or unavailable.

More News
Our Latest Stories