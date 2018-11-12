Redskins' Maurice Harris: Catches five more passes
Harris caught each of his five targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 16-3 win over the Buccaneers.
While nowhere close to his breakout 10-catch performance the previous week, Harris did finish second to only Jordan Reed in targets on an afternoon when Alex Smith attempt just 27 passes. Josh Doctson scored the lone touchdown and led the Washington wideouts with a 78 percent snap share, but Harris wasn't too far behind at 66 percent. Next up is a Week 11 home matchup with a Houston defense ranked sixth in yards allowed per pass attempt (7.1) and 15th in passing yards allowed per game (243).
