Redskins' Maurice Harris: Catchless in Thanksgiving loss
Harris was unable to haul in any of his five targets during Thursday's 31-23 loss to Dallas.
Harris needs to get on the same page as Colt McCoy. The third-year receiver was finding a rhythm with Alex Smith (ankle) in Weeks 9 and 10, nabbing 15 of 17 targets for 176 yards. In the two games since, mostly with McCoy taking snaps, Harris has caught one of nine attempts. He shouldn't be on your radar until it's clearer that he's built a rapport with McCoy, but the good news is Monday brings a matchup against an Eagles defense that should help the cause. Philadelphia ranks in the bottom five in the league in receiving yards surrendered.
