Redskins' Maurice Harris: Cathless again
Harris was unable to reel in his lone target during Monday's 28-13 loss to Philadelphia.
Harris seemed to catch fire to start November with 15 combined catches from Weeks 10 through 11. He has just one reception off of 10 targets in the three games since. The fact that the quarterback room has turned into an infirmary has not helped matters. Washington is down to its third quarterback this season with both starter Alex Smith and backup Colt McCoy going down with broken legs in consecutive weeks. It'll be tough for Harris to put up big numbers with Mark Sanchez under center, especially if Washington chooses to keep it simple and pound the ball in hopes of sneaking into the playoffs. Next up is a so-so Giants pass defense.
