Harris is one of just three healthy wide receivers for the Redskins ahead of Sunday's game in New Orleans, Master Tesfatsion of The Washington Post reports.

The Redskins do have some hope that either Ryan Grant or Brian Quick will clear the concussion protocol before Sunday, which would aid team's depth at wideout. Either way, Harris should have a role in the offense after making a spectacular 36-yard touchdown grab in last week's 38-30 loss to the Chiefs. If Grant ends up sitting, Harris presumably would join Jamison Crowder and Josh Doctson as a regular part of three-wideout formations. Crowder has the best matchup in the slot, where he should mostly be able to avoid Marshon Lattimore and Ken Crawley.