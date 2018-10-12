Redskins' Maurice Harris: Could handle key role Week 6
Harris may have a significant role on offense Sunday against Carolina, with fellow wideouts Jamison Crowder (ankle), Paul Richardson (shoulder/knee) and Josh Doctson (heel) are all listed as questionable, Jake Kring-Schreifels of the Redskins' official website reports.
Harris filled in for Doctson during Monday's 43-19 loss to the Saints, catching three of eight targets for 47 yards while handling an 80 percent snap share. Harris has the versatility to play all three receiver spots in Jay Gruden's offense, but there won't be much fantasy appeal unless two of his three teammates end up sitting out. Gruden said Crowder, Richardson and Doctson are all game-time decisions, along with running backs Adrian Peterson (shoulder/ankle/knee) and Chris Thompson (ribs/knee).
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 6 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 6 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 6, including some guys who...
-
TNF review: Barkley's not enough
Saquon Barkley has been as good as advertised, and it hasn't been enough for the Giants. Chris...