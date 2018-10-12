Harris may have a significant role on offense Sunday against Carolina, with fellow wideouts Jamison Crowder (ankle), Paul Richardson (shoulder/knee) and Josh Doctson (heel) are all listed as questionable, Jake Kring-Schreifels of the Redskins' official website reports.

Harris filled in for Doctson during Monday's 43-19 loss to the Saints, catching three of eight targets for 47 yards while handling an 80 percent snap share. Harris has the versatility to play all three receiver spots in Jay Gruden's offense, but there won't be much fantasy appeal unless two of his three teammates end up sitting out. Gruden said Crowder, Richardson and Doctson are all game-time decisions, along with running backs Adrian Peterson (shoulder/ankle/knee) and Chris Thompson (ribs/knee).