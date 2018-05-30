Redskins' Maurice Harris: Could win No. 4 role
Harris has an opportunity to earn the No. 4 wide receiver role, Rich Tandler of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Ryan Grant held the No. 4 role entering last season and finished the year with 612 offensive snaps and 65 targets after Terrelle Pryor suffered an ankle injury. The Redskins brought in Paul Richardson to replace Pryor for a regular spot in three-wide sets, but they didn't secure a clear replacement for Grant's role. Harris, who has 12 catches through two NFL seasons, will compete with Brian Quick, Trey Quinn and a few other players for depth chart slotting behind Richardson, Jamison Crowder and Josh Doctson.
More News
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Four receptions on season•
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Active Week 17•
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Questionable for season finale•
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Misses practice Friday, questionable for Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football 2018: Elite RB picks
CBS Sports Fantasy Writer Jamey Eisenberg identifies the 12 elite running backs for 2018
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Collins, Powell
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Mailbag: Talking dynasty trades
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail, and he also reviews...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Rivers
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Philip Rivers and Mark Ingram...
-
Hunter Henry lost for season
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Chargers offense and the tight end landscape following the news...
-
Fantasy Football 2018: Top workhorse RBs
SportsLine simulated the entire 2018 NFL season 10,000 to come up with must-have workhorse...