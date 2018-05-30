Harris has an opportunity to earn the No. 4 wide receiver role, Rich Tandler of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Ryan Grant held the No. 4 role entering last season and finished the year with 612 offensive snaps and 65 targets after Terrelle Pryor suffered an ankle injury. The Redskins brought in Paul Richardson to replace Pryor for a regular spot in three-wide sets, but they didn't secure a clear replacement for Grant's role. Harris, who has 12 catches through two NFL seasons, will compete with Brian Quick, Trey Quinn and a few other players for depth chart slotting behind Richardson, Jamison Crowder and Josh Doctson.