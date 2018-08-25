Redskins' Maurice Harris: Dealing with concussion
Harris is recovering from a concussion, Brian McNally of the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports.
Harris took the field for warmups before Friday's preseason game against the Broncos, but he didn't end up playing in the contest. He seems to be locked in as Washington's No. 4 receiver, putting him just one injury away from regular snaps on offense.
More News
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Gets compliment from Gruden•
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Could win No. 4 role•
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Four receptions on season•
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Active Week 17•
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Questionable for season finale•
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Limited at practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...
-
TE Tiers 4.0
Trey Burton and Jimmy Graham reeled in touchdowns and interest from Fantasy owners in the second...
-
QB Tiers 4.0
Carson Wentz's slide continues, but depth builds in the late rounds. Dave Richard's Quarterback...
-
Who you should draft from every spot
Just in time for most Fantasy drafts, our experts share how they built their teams from every...
-
Players rising, falling in ADP ranks
Jamey Eisenberg looks at players rising and falling with their Average Draft Position.