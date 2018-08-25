Harris is recovering from a concussion, Brian McNally of the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports.

Harris took the field for warmups before Friday's preseason game against the Broncos, but he didn't end up playing in the contest. He seems to be locked in as Washington's No. 4 receiver, putting him just one injury away from regular snaps on offense.

