Redskins' Maurice Harris: Diagnosed with concussion
Harris is listed as questionable for Saturday's contest in Tennessee with a concussion.
Harris was absent from practice Wednesday due to an illness, but upon further examination he's been diagnosed with a concussion. Considering this news emerged only two days before gameday, he seems hard-pressed to get through the protocol for head injuries for Week 16. If he takes a seat, the Redskins will rely on Jamison Crowder, Maurice Harris (lower back) and Michael Floyd at wide receiver.
