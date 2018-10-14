Redskins' Maurice Harris: Expected to have heightened role
Harris will likely enter the starting lineup Sunday against the Panthers with Jamison Crowder (ankle) not expected to play and Paul Richardson (shoulder/knee) trending toward a game-time decision, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Even if Richardson is cleared to play, Crowder's projected absence would leave a spot open for Harris in three-wideout sets. Moreover, the Redskins are also expected to be without pass-catching maven Chris Thompson (rib/knee), leaving more volume to go around for the team's other targets. That combination of injuries should create ample opportunity for Harris, who turned in his best showing of the season in the Week 5 loss in New Orleans (three catches for 47 yards on eight targets).
