Redskins' Maurice Harris: Expected to join starting ranks Week 7
Harris will likely enter the starting lineup at receiver Sunday against the Cowboys with Jamison Crowder (ankle) ruled out for the contest and Paul Richardson (shoulder/knee) doubtful to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Harris is listed as fourth on the Redskins' depth chart at wideout, so he should be the top candidate to pick up snaps alongside Josh Doctson, the top healthy receiver on the roster. Meanwhile, one of Brian Quick and Michael Floyd will also draw more work in three-wideout formations in the likely event Richardson can't play. Harris wasn't able to capitalize on Crowder's absence last week against the Panthers -- he finished with three catches for 13 yards on four targets -- but as one of the few healthy options left standing in a banged-up receiving corps, he'll benefit from a bounce-back opportunity.
