Harris is expected to be in the starting lineup for the inactive Josh Doctson (heel) on Monday at New Orleans, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

The start will be the first of Harris' two-plus campaigns as a pro. With an early-season concussion behind him, he should be on the receiving end of at least a handful of Alex Smith passes. Previously, working with Kirk Cousins, Harris recorded 12 catches (on 18 targets) for 128 yards and one touchdown in 16 games.