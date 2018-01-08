Redskins' Maurice Harris: Four receptions on season
Harris recorded four receptions for 62 yards and one touchdown across six games in 2017.
Harris failed to make the initial 53-man roster heading into Week 1, remaining on the practice squad until he was called up for Week 10's game against the Vikings. He logged 41 offensive reps in that contest and then never saw more than 12 in another game all season. Harris is one of four Washington receivers currently under contract for next season and could receive an opportunity to move up the depth chart should the team part ways with their other depth wideouts such as Brian Quick, Ryan Grant and Terrelle Pryor.
More News
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Active Week 17•
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Questionable for season finale•
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Misses practice Friday, questionable for Sunday•
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Bears chief: What to expect with Nagy
The Bears have a new head coach, and Dave Richard dives into what that might mean for their...
-
Wild Card Weekend Fantasy recap
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from Wild Card Weekend when it comes to the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Start Brady, Bell
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
NFL Playoff Fantasy: Surprising top QB
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...