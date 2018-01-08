Harris recorded four receptions for 62 yards and one touchdown across six games in 2017.

Harris failed to make the initial 53-man roster heading into Week 1, remaining on the practice squad until he was called up for Week 10's game against the Vikings. He logged 41 offensive reps in that contest and then never saw more than 12 in another game all season. Harris is one of four Washington receivers currently under contract for next season and could receive an opportunity to move up the depth chart should the team part ways with their other depth wideouts such as Brian Quick, Ryan Grant and Terrelle Pryor.