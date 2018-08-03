Redskins coach Jay Gruden said Harris may be the best route-runner on the team, Sam Fortier and Kimberley Martin of The Washington Post reports. "The thing about Mo is he can play any position, and he is very quarterback-friendly," Gruden said. "He's got strong hands and he's probably - he could be our best route-runner on our team... We have a pretty good group of wide receivers here that's a log jam for that fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh spot, so we'll see what happens."

While he complimented Harris for his performance early in training camp, Gruden also alluded to the expectation that Jamison Crowder, Paul Richardson and Josh Doctson (shoulder) will form the regular group in three-wide formations. Harris does seem to be a favorite for the No. 4 role, which would leave him just one injury away from significant playing time. Ryan Grant opened last season with the same role and ended up catching 45 passes for 573 yards and four touchdowns.