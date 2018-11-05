Redskins' Maurice Harris: Goes off for 124 yards
Harris caught 10 of 12 passes for 124 yards during Sunday's 38-14 loss to the Falcons.
Where did that come from? Harris ended Sunday with more yards, and just one fewer reception, than the rest of his season combined. Jamison Crowder's (ankle) absence was certainly a factor, but given the fact that the veteran has been out for several games now, doesn't explain the whole story. Washington falling behind early and being forced to pass is another possibility. Either way, keep an eye on Harris -- particularly next Sunday against a Tampa Bay defense ranked dead last in the league in opponent passer rating.
