Harris caught two passes for 20 yards on two targets in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Giants.

Harris hasn't been able to take advantage of injuries at his position, averaging just three targets and 18.3 yards the past three weeks while filling in for Jamison Crowder (ankle) or Paul Richardson. There's been no hint of any production from the Washington wide receivers, but we could see at least one have a decent game in a soft Week 9 matchup with the Falcons.