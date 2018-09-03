Redskins' Maurice Harris: Involved in individual drills
Harris (concussion) worked off to the side without pads in individual drills during Sunday's practice, Kareem Copeland of the Washington Post reports.
Harris has yet to clear the league's concussion protocol as of Sunday, so his status for Week 1 against the Cardinals remains in question at this point. Trey Quinn and Cam Sims could step up behind Jamison Crowder (groin), Paul Richardson and Josh Doctson if Harris continues to miss time.
More News
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Dealing with concussion•
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Gets compliment from Gruden•
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Could win No. 4 role•
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Four receptions on season•
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Active Week 17•
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Questionable for season finale•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place, including our Fantasy...
-
Snag Breida, Morris for SF?
Jerick McKinnon suffered a knee injury at Saturday's practice, and he's out for the season....
-
Projecting 49ers without McKinnon
Heath Cummings takes a look at what to expect in San Francisco without Jerick McKinnon.
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
How does Gates affect Chargers?
Antonio Gates finally re-signed with the Chargers, which has limited impact on the Chargers...
-
Gates returns to Chargers
It doesn't come as much of a surprise, but the Chargers are bringing back Antonio Gates. Should...