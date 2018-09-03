Harris (concussion) worked off to the side without pads in individual drills during Sunday's practice, Kareem Copeland of the Washington Post reports.

Harris has yet to clear the league's concussion protocol as of Sunday, so his status for Week 1 against the Cardinals remains in question at this point. Trey Quinn and Cam Sims could step up behind Jamison Crowder (groin), Paul Richardson and Josh Doctson if Harris continues to miss time.