The Redskins promoted Harris to their 53-man roster Saturday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

The Redskins apparently have wanted to promote Harris for awhile now, but their injury situation elsewhere prevented the move. The 25-year-old will likely serve as a depth receiver and special teams contributor, but Jamison Crowder (hamstring) and Brian Quick (concussion) are both listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, which could provide more opportunities if the pair is unable to play.