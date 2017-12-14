Redskins' Maurice Harris: Limited at practice Wednesday
Harris (concussion) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
Harris' limited participation implies that he's made at least some progress through the NFL's concussion protocol, but he'll likely need to practice without restrictions in addition to receiving clearance from an independent neurologist in order to suit up Sunday against the Cardinals. When healthy, Harris won't rank any higher than fourth or fifth on the depth chart at wideout, effectively keeping him off the fantasy radar.
