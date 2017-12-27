Redskins' Maurice Harris: Limited at practice Wednesday
Harris (back) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice.
Harris has been sidelined for two of the Redskins' last three games with a concussion and back injury. The latter issue is Harris' only concern at the moment, and his availability for Washington's first practice of the week offers hope that he'll be able to play in the season finale against the Giants. Harris projects to see merely a handful of snaps in three- and four-wideout sets if he's active Sunday.
More News
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Misses practice Friday, questionable for Sunday•
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Limited participant Wednesday•
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Active in Week 15•
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Still in concussion protocol•
-
SportsLine: Start Ginn, not Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Podcast: Best Waiver Wire options
Playing in Week 17? Check out the best Waiver Wire options from the Fantasy Football Today...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...