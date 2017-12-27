Harris (back) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice.

Harris has been sidelined for two of the Redskins' last three games with a concussion and back injury. The latter issue is Harris' only concern at the moment, and his availability for Washington's first practice of the week offers hope that he'll be able to play in the season finale against the Giants. Harris projects to see merely a handful of snaps in three- and four-wideout sets if he's active Sunday.