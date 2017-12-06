Harris (concussion) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

It's a sign that Harris has made progress through the NFL's concussion protocol on some level after sustaining the head injury six days earlier in a loss to the Cowboys. Harris will likely need to put in a full practice and receive clearance from an independent neurologist before the Redskins deem him ready to go for the Week 14 tilt with the Chargers. If Harris suits up, he would likely rank no better than fifth in the pecking order for targets behind tight end Vernon Davis and fellow wideouts Jamison Crowder, Josh Doctson and Ryan Grant.