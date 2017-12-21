Redskins' Maurice Harris: Limited participant Wednesday
Harris was a limited participant at the Redskins' practice Wednesday with a back injury.
Harris just returned from a concussion for Week 15 but apparently tweaked his back in Sunday's win over the Cardinals. Thursday and Friday's practice sessions should provide a better indication of his potential availability for Week 16.
