Redskins' Maurice Harris: Limited to 13 yards
Harris caught three of four targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 23-17 win over the Panthers.
Harris played 63 percent of the snaps on offense with Jamison Crowder (ankle) out of the lineup, ranking fourth on the team in targets behind Jordan Reed (nine), Josh Doctson (six) and Paul Richardson (five). Harris could have another opportunity at regular playing time if Crowder isn't ready for Week 7 against Dallas, but there isn't much reason to believe the snaps would lead to production.
More News
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Expected to have heightened role•
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Could handle key role Week 6•
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Expected to start Monday•
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Could start Monday's game•
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Active Week 3•
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Still on injury report•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe it: Cut your Raiders?
Week 6 brought us a blowout in London that has Heath Cummings wondering if we really need to...
-
Week 6 reactions, Week 7 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's games while keeping an eye...
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6