Harris caught three of four targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 23-17 win over the Panthers.

Harris played 63 percent of the snaps on offense with Jamison Crowder (ankle) out of the lineup, ranking fourth on the team in targets behind Jordan Reed (nine), Josh Doctson (six) and Paul Richardson (five). Harris could have another opportunity at regular playing time if Crowder isn't ready for Week 7 against Dallas, but there isn't much reason to believe the snaps would lead to production.