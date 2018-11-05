Harris is part of a receiving corps that won't have Paul Richardson (shoulder) available for the rest of the season, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Harris has been filling in for slot receiver Jamison Crowder (ankle), who hasn't played since Week 5 and may not be ready for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay. While mostly quiet in the increased role, Harris unexpectedly broke out for a 10-124-0 receiving line on 12 targets during Sunday's 38-14 loss to the Falcons. With Jordan Reed (neck/back) and Chris Thompson (ribs) also banged up, Alex Smith may regularly look in Harris' direction against a leaky Buccaneers secondary. However, it may be tough for Smith to get comfortable given that Richardson is joined by starting guards Brandon Scherff (pectoral) and Shawn Lauvao (knee) on the list of recent season-ending injuries. Harris makes a lot of sense as a Week 10 waiver addition, considering the Richardson injury should allow for continued involvement even after Crowder returns. Harris is noted for his versatility, with coach Jay Gruden mentioning on multiple occasions that the 25-year-old can play each of the three receiver spots in the Washington offense.