Harris (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Harris was able to practice in a limited capacity Wednesday, but the back injury kept him sidelined throughout the remainder of the week. The second-year receiver has caught just four passes for 62 yards and a score in five games this season, so his potential absence wouldn't have much of an effect on Washington's offense.

