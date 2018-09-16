Harris (concussion) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Colts.

Harris relayed Friday that he received clearance from the concussion protocol, but the Redskins have decided to exercise caution with the third-year pro after he spent three weeks in recovery mode. The Redskins thus will rely on Jamison Crowder, Paul Richardson (shoulder) and Josh Doctson to lead the way at wide receiver.

