Harris had one target and no receptions in Sunday's 40-16 loss to the Giants.

Harris made some noise with 15 catches during a two-week stretch in early November, but he's caught just one of 11 targets the past four games. Josh Doctson's concussion might create more opportunity in terms of snaps and targets, but there isn't much reason to expect success with Harris catching passes from Josh Johnson in a Week 15 game at Jacksonville.

