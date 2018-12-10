Redskins' Maurice Harris: Once again
Harris had one target and no receptions in Sunday's 40-16 loss to the Giants.
Harris made some noise with 15 catches during a two-week stretch in early November, but he's caught just one of 11 targets the past four games. Josh Doctson's concussion might create more opportunity in terms of snaps and targets, but there isn't much reason to expect success with Harris catching passes from Josh Johnson in a Week 15 game at Jacksonville.
More News
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Catchless again•
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Catchless in Thanksgiving loss•
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Held to one catch•
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Catches five more passes•
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Potentially in line for more targets•
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Locked in as key part of offense•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Trust Landry and Martin?
Congratulations if you survived and advanced. Now let's talk about what happened in Week 1...
-
Week 14 reactions and early waivers
Miss anything on Sunday? Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know, with an...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...