Redskins' Maurice Harris: Placed on IR
Harris (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Friday.
Harris could not clear the league-mandated concussion protocol in time for Sunday's season finale against the Eagles, and has been placed on injured reserve to free up a roster spot. Michael Floyd and Jehu Chesson will benefit from an uptick in targets with Harris sidelined, especially if Josh Doctson (illness) is unable to suit up.
More News
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Will sit season finale•
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Upgrades to limited participation•
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Remains in concussion protocol•
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Diagnosed with concussion•
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Sits out practice with illness•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...
-
Fantasy Football rankings and strategy
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You don't just need to know who to play in Week 17 - you need to know who is playing. Jamey...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...