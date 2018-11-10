Harris could see an uptick in targets with Jamison Crowder (ankle) ruled out for another week.

Harris exploded for 10 catches and 124 yards on 12 targets in a blowout loss to the Falcons last week, and with the likes of Crowder (ankle), Chris Thompson (ribs) and Paul Richardson (shoulder) already ruled out for Sunday's contest, Harris figures to be one of the few weapons available against a Tampa Bay defense that has allowed at least 125 total yards to the WR position in every game this season.